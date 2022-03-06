Three National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) have been removed from the compliance watchlist by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The NADOs of the German Community of Belgium, Montenegro and Romania have been removed from the watchlist.

The WADA initiated a compliance procedure against the NADOs last April, due to their failure to implement the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code.

A four-month extension was granted to the NADOs in October, following a recommendation from the WADA Independent Compliance Review Committee.

The extension gave the three NADOs a deadline of February 28 to address non-conformities or face being declared non-compliant.

The issues related to a lack of implementation of the 2021 Code within their legal systems.

The WADA has confirmed non-conformities with the World Anti-Doping Code have been addressed, leading to the three NADOs being removed from the watchlist.

Romania's NADO had been on the watchlist over its implementation of the WADA Code ©Getty Images

No NADOs are now on the WADA watchlist.

The WADA removed 11 NADOs from the watchlist in January, with issues having related to implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code and NADOs' anti-doping programmes.

Indonesia and Thailand were removed from the watchlist last month.

Just two countries - North Korea and Russia - remain as signatories that are deemed non-compliant with the WADA Code.