Brisbane 2032 "officially out of the starting blocks" with first two employees hired

The Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee has announced Rebecca Masci and Brendan Keane as its first employees, insisting it is "officially out of the starting blocks".

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris took to social media to confirm the appointments of Masci and Keane who, he claims, will help to build the Organising Committee "from the ground up" in preparation for the Olympics in 10 years’ time.

Masci and Keane are both from Brisbane,, with a wealth of experience across both private and public sectors and have knowledge of huge sporting events, according to Liveris.

Liveris said Masci’s background puts her in a prime position to take on the role of executive director for strategic engagement, brand and marketing.

It is not the first time Masci has been involved with an Organising Committee having overseen Government relations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the GOld Coast.

Masci has also worked at the Brisbane Airport Corporation, Australian Airports Association and Queensland Rail and had been running her own consultancy firm before joining Brisbane 2032.

Liveris claimed Keane played a "critical role" in delivering the winning Brisbane 2032 bid and will now lead on "key governance and Games family relationships".

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris said his team were "overflowing with ideas" of how to bring the Olympic Games to life in 10 years' time ©Getty Images

"Together, they are helping me build the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee from the ground up," Liveris wrote on LinkedIn.

"Our small but powerful team is energized, excited and overflowing with ideas on how to bring Brisbane 2032 to life.

"Brisbane 2032 is officially out of the starting blocks."

Liveris was announced as head of the Organising Committee in April following the confirmation of the full Brisbane 2032 Board.

He is the former chairman and chief executive of the Dow Chemical Company, which previously was a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) The Olympic Partner sponsor programme.

Brisbane was confirmed as the 2032 Games host at the IOC Session in Tokyo on July 21 last year.

It was the sole candidate presented to the Session, having already been approved by the IOC Executive Board.

It is the first time that Olympic hosting rights have been awarded under the new system, whereby a traditional bid race has been replaced by the IOC Future Host Commission identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.

Australia has staged the Olympics twice before, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.