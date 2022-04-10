Former Dow chairman and chief executive Andrew Liveris has been appointed President of Brisbane 2032 as the Organising Committee's final five members were confirmed.

Olympic rower Rob Scott, Reconciliation Australia co-chair Shelley Reys, University of Queensland associate professor of marketing and law Sarah Kelly and ePharmacy founder Brett Clark have also been named to the Organising Committee and business dominated the final appointments.

Reys, Clark, Kelly and Scott will all be independent directors.

Liveris is the chairman of Lucid Motors and Blackrock Long Term Private Capital, but his former position at The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsor Dow has been played up by Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates, who is also on the Brisbane 2032 Board.

Liveris is said to be known to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and familiar with the Olympic Movement owing to his former role at worldwide sponsor Dow, a chemicals giant.

"He adds tremendous value and international credibility," Coates, who is also an IOC vice-president, said.

"The strong representation of Olympians and Paralympians on the Board will ensure athletes remain the focus of our preparations."

More follows.