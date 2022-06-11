Detailed plans for the grand finale of the journey of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton have been announced.

It is set to spend the last 48 hours in the city of Birmingham before the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 28.

"Seeing the route the Queen’s Baton Relay will take through Birmingham provides a real sense for the excitement that will soon captivate this city during the final 48 hours leading up to the Games," Birmingham 2022 chair John Crabtree said.

"The two-day Relay will be a momentous finale of celebration, following what will have been an incredible journey through the country," Crabtree added.

"The calling points along the route offer a truly unique opportunity to showcase the many sides to our wonderful city, draw communities together and offer residents the chance to be enthralled in the spectacle of the Queen’s Baton Relay."

The itinerary has been a year in the making, although details are still subject to change.

Every Baton Relay except that for the 1970 Commonwealth Games has spent some time in England, though this will be the first to have three separate visits.

Birmingham 2022 mascot Perry last weekend welcomed the Queen's Baton Relay to the Lee Valley VeloPark where Commonwealth Games cycling will take place ©ITG

It was launched at Buckingham Palace in London last October and returned for a brief visit last weekend to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

It is expected to arrive back on English soil on July 4, and will tour the length and breadth of the England before it reaches the host city precincts on July 27.

"We've been watching with excitement as the Baton makes its way across the Commonwealth, planning and preparing, so when it comes to Birmingham, we will show how bold and vibrant our city is," Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said.

The final two days in Birmingham begin from the Botanical Gardens at 8am on July 27 to showcase "biodiversity and connectivity", which organisers say will be one of four themes for the route.

It will also celebrate "equality and commonality across the city", prioritise "inclusivity and showcasing the rich diversity of the city", and "engaging and inspiring younger generations in connecting with the Commonwealth and the Games."

The route planned includes the University of Birmingham, partner of the Baton Relay.

After such an epic journey, it is appropriate that it should also travel to the Sarehole Mill, 250 years old but most famous for its association with JRR Tolkien, author of the equally epic Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit.

Later in the day, at Birmingham's Gay Village, it is set to be welcomed by what is described as a "mini carnival".

A trip along the waterways from Gas Street Basin is among plans, a journey already taken by the Birmingham 2022 medals last month.

On July 28, the Birmingham 2022 Baton is scheduled set out from Aston House on its final journey to the Opening Ceremony at Alexander Stadium ©ITG

The Baton will also return to Bournville, where its was carried by Olympic and Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis en route to Manchester 2002, the last time the Games were held in England.

The end-of-day visit to Centenary Square and then a public celebration in Victoria Square will also be likely to evoke memories of Manchester 2002 ,when the eve-of-the-Games event attracted thousands to Albert Square.

On the morning of July 28, the schedule includes a visit to the Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The route also takes it to the Jewellery Quarter, which will provide both link with its manufacture and the very first Queen’s Baton which was made there for the 1958 Games in Cardiff.

Shortly after lunch on July 28, it is scheduled to arrive at Villa Park football ground and will then be carried to Aston Hall, where it will be kept before it embarks on its final journey to the Alexander Stadium for the Opening Ceremony.



