The Queen's Baton has visited the Canadian Sport Institute in Ontario (CSIO) as it continues its journey towards Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It was welcomed to the institute in Toronto by members of the elite high performance athletes group, drawn from athletics, Para athletics and basketball.

Canada was the first to host what became the Commonwealth Games 92 years ago and has staged them four times.

"As the very first host of the Commonwealth Games back in 1930, Canada has a very special connection and is well aware of the inspiration the Games hold," Commonwealth Sport Canada President Richard Powers said.

"Whether preparing to send a team to the next Games or hosting a Games in Canada, the Queen’s Baton and Relay both inspire current athletes and a new generation about the value and power of the Commonwealth Sport movement."

Sam Effah, one of the Chef de Missions of the Canadian team at Birmingham 2022, was amongst those to welcome the Baton to Toronto ©Commonwealth Sport Canada

Chef de Missions Claire Carver-Dias and Sam Effah were joined by Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for the Scarborough Agincourt constituency, in the city for the ceremony by CSIO head Ian Gordon.

"CSIO was excited to host The Queen's Baton on it’s journey throughout the Commonwealth, it represents the Commonwealth uniting, the connection, the collaboration, and the celebration, all combined with the excellence of sport," Gordon said.

"Having The Queen’s Baton at CSIO was a great inspiration for the high performance athletes training in our space, as well as our staff, many of whom will be on the ground providing sport science and sport medicine support to Team Canada's athletes at the 2022 Games."

The Baton has also been on display at McMaster University in Hamilton which has also hosted a delegation from the University of Birmingham during the week.

"With the Baton heading to Canada, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to celebrate both research and sport, given the Games got their start in Hamilton," McMaster University Research vice-president Karen Mossman said.

Seminars included a session with Professor Francis Pope of Birmingham University, who discussed how the Baton was able to measure the levels of air pollution.

The Baton is also set to visit the site in Hamilton where the first Games were held.

It will be presented at the Tim Horton’s field during the pre-game show for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Canadian football match against the Montreal Alouettes.

It is also scheduled to visit Canada Games Park in St. Catharines, where it will be greeted by civic officials and community baton bearers who are expected to carry the baton for 100 metres around the track.

The Queen’s Baton was first seen on Canadian soil in 1970, when the Relay for the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh started at what was then known as Petitot Park, Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

It remains the only time that the Relay has begun outside England.