A series of qualification berths for next year's European Games will be on offer at the European Archery Championships in Munich, which is due to start tomorrow.

The competition at the Olympia Schiessanlage Hochbrück, a firing range built for the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich when it staged shooting and the shooting discipline in modern pentathlon, will also decide several continental titles.

An initial qualifying day will be followed by two days of eliminations, before the medal matches for both the recurve and compound categories take place on Saturday and Sunday (June 11 and 12).

A total of 78 of the 128 places available for the European Games in Kraków and Małopolska will be awarded at these Championships, with nations afforded a maximum of one quota per gender in the individual events.

Additional time has been set side on Friday (June 10) in case a second qualifying round is necessary.

Spain's defending European champion Pablo Acha González will face a stern test to retain his men's recurve title, with Turkey's current world ranked number one Mete Gazoz also set to shoot in Munich.

Another Turk, 19-year-old Yakup Yildiz, has a similarly tough task to defend the men's compound title he won in Antalya last year, after dropping to 16th in the world rankings and being up against in-form world number one Mike Schloesser of The Netherlands.

The women's competitions look set to be much more open, with none of the world ranked top three in either the recurve or compound categories participating in Germany.

In total, 296 archers from 40 countries are due to compete at the Championships.

Although it is usually held biannually, the 27th edition of the championships are taking place 12 months after the previous competition in Antalya, which was pushed back due to coronavirus.