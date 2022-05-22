Kim and Choi claim recurve titles at home Archery World Cup in Gwangju

South Korea's Kim Woo-jin and Choi Mi-sun triumphed in the men's and women's recurve events at their home Archery World Cup in Gwangju.

Kim has won men's team golds at the last two Olympic Games, and came out on top at the Gwangju International Archery Centre.

The reigning world champion saw off compatriot Lee Woo-seok 7-1 in the final to join the Antalya World Cup winner Miguel Alvariño Garcia of Spain in booking his place at the World Cup Final in Tlaxcala in October.

He was delighted at his victory at the first Archery World Cup held in South Korea for 15 years.

"I feel like both myself and Woo Seok shot well, so our audience probably had a good time watching," Kim said.

"I’ve won several medals, but this is really special to me because it is on home ground here and Korea has not actually won a medal on home soil.

"I am very, very happy and it's been a long time since we've been in Korea."

Garcia was beaten 7-3 by Kim in the semi-finals, but recovered with a 6-2 victory against Rick van der Ven of The Netherlands to take bronze.

In an all-South Korean women's recurve final, Choi recovered from losing the first set to beat Lee Ga-hyun 6-2.

Choi Misun's gold secures her ticket to the Hyundai Archery World Cup finals in México🥇🇰🇷#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XYM68GK8Ko — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 22, 2022

She was also pleased to triumph on home soil.

"It was really great to have the fans behind me," Choi said.

"They really gave me some strength and whenever I heard my name it really, really gave me some strength.

"I was very happy to have a lot of fans here."

Bronze went to Chiu Yi-ching of Chinese Taipei, who beat compatriot Kuo Tzu-ying 6-2.

South Korea also won the men's and women's team recurve titles in Gwangju.

Italy and Spain placed second and third respectively in the men's event, with Germany and India taking silver and bronze in the women's competition.

Germany claimed mixed team recurve gold, with silver going to the United States and bronze to The Netherlands.