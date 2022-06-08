World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Bańka has hailed the "great solidarity" of International Federations (IFs) and National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) in supporting Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

"The war in the Ukraine is a travesty and a tragedy but I do see it has brought out the best in the global anti-doping community," Bańka told the General Assembly of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).

"The world situation has dramatically changed with the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine.

WADA had called for help from other countries to assist with doping protocols.

"Many Ukrainian athletes are still training and competing internationally and it is important that we continue to support them and include them in the anti-doping process," Bańka explained.

Now WADA President @WitoldBanka is giving an update on WADA’s activities to the ASOIF General Assembly. @wada_ama



Watch it live here: https://t.co/xK9L1YiqTO pic.twitter.com/7a7KxDIsEa — ASOIF (@ASOIFSummerIFs) June 8, 2022

"WADA has asked the IFs and the NADOs to include Ukrainian athletes in their testing plans, we want them to fund sample collection and analysis as a gesture of support and to ensure the overall integrity of the system.

This aggression from Russia must be condemned and I want to reiterate here that WADA stands in complete solidarity with the Ukraine people and Ukraine athletes.

He also called upon the international sports community to keep contacts with Russian anti-doping authorities.

"Many athletes from Russia are not competing at this time but it is important that we keep an open line of communication with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to discuss operational matters and to monitor its activities," Bańka insisted.

"This is true in particular in the light of the non-compliance ruling issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport."