Paralympic champion Lisa Gjessing added another accolade to an already formidable career as she won Denmark's Optimist of the Year award in the sports category.

The awards "pay tribute to Danes who defy adversity in an inspiring way" with Gjessing chosen as the recipient due to losing her forearm to cancer, resuming her sport of taekwondo, and winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"There is not a second of a doubt that I have only achieved Paralympic success because I am surrounded by a lot of optimists," said Gjessing afterwards.

"My family, my coaching team, and the team that believed that we could do it."

The awards were presented at a show that featured special performances by Danish stars like Sunny Cagara, Anna David, and Amin Jensen.

Lisa Gjessing, left, won gold at Tokyo 2020 after having her lower left arm amputated eight years prior ©Getty Images

Gjessing had her lower left arm amputated in 2012 and has since gone on to become a four-time world champion and triple European gold medallist as well as her triumph in Japan last year where she was also one of Denmark's flag bearers.

Before her illness, Gjessing had practiced taekwondo, competing at the 2001 and 2003 World Championships.

But in 2004, she had given up the practice, partly due to familial and educational commitments, and partly due to failing the 2004 Olympic qualifications.

Fast forward to 2012, and while she was in rehab, she saw Paralympians at London 2012 which inspired her to pursue a career in Para taekwondo.