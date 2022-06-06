Britain’s Eilish McColgan took almost 40 seconds off her 10,000 metres personal best as she won at Hengelo’s Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in 30min 19.02sec in a race where world record holder Letesenbet Gidey ran tactically to be first home in the incorporated Ethiopian World Championships trial.

While Gidey, who set her world record of 29:01.03 on the same track in last year’s Olympic trials race, ensured she was the first Ethiopian home in 30:44.27, the 31-year-old Briton had a different target - the 20-year-old British record of 30:01.09 run by Paula Radcliffe in winning the 2002 European Championships title in Munich.

Today’s events at the latest World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season took place in similarly wet and damp conditions, and McColgan was on target after reaching the halfway point in 15:00.75 before falling slightly off the pace in blustery conditions.

Her mother, Liz, the 1991 world 10,000m champion, had a personal best of 30:57.07.

Femke Bol on a roll! The home favourite opens up her 400 metres hurdles season with a win and a meeting record in 53.94. #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/crA7GsX9DH — Continental Tour Gold (@ContiTourGold) June 6, 2022

“I’m in good shape,” said McColgan.

“I was leading from the start and had to make a switch mentally, because I expected that the Ethiopian girls would have come along.

“I really want to break the national record.

"But overall I’m happy with the result.”

Letesenbet, winner of an 10,000m Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020, was followed home by compatriot Ejgayehu Taye in 30:44.68 and Kenya’s Margaret Kipkemboi in a personal best of 30:45.00.

The third Ethiopian home was Bosena Mulate, fifth in a personal best of 30:47.55, followed by two fellow countrywomen - Girmawit Gebrzihair in a personal best of 30:47.72, and Almaz Ayana, who set a world record of 29:17.45 in winning the Rio 2016 Olympic title, who clocked 30:48.48.

Home athlete Femke Bol, the Tokyo 2020 women’s 400m hurdles bronze medallist, had raised high hopes ahead of her 2022 in her signature event by taking more than a second off the 300m hurdles world best, clocking 38.86sec in Ostrava last week.

Bol produced the expected victory as she finished in a meeting record of 53.94, almost two seconds clear of Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova, who clocked 55.62.

“There is so much atmosphere here," said Bol, who is due to race again at the Diamond League in Rome on Thursday (June 9).

"It was my first 400m hurdles race this season so that is always a a little bit scary and for a home crowd you want to execute and show the best of yourself."

Olympic men’s pole vault champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won with an effort of 6.01 metres, beating the previous outdoor best of the season, set by Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Chris Nilsen, by a centimetre.

The first man to throw over 90 metres on Dutch soil: world champion @peters_oly put on a great show in Hengelo with a 90.75 winning mark!#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/1RdpyhuIsA — Continental Tour Gold (@ContiTourGold) June 6, 2022

Grenada’s men’s world javelin champion Anderson Peters, whose effort of 93.08m with a big headwind in the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha moved him to fifth on the all-time list, had another big victory as he recorded 90.75m, with Germany’s Julian Webers second on 89.54m and London 2012 champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago third on 89.07m.

"It feels good to throw over 90 metres," said Peters.

"My hands were so cold that I had no feeling in it the first throw.

"Normally I like to throw my best throw the first attempt."

Germany’s world and Olympic long jump champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany won with an effort of 6.65m.

In the women’s shot put Chase Ealey of the United States threw a 2022 world lead of 19.98m.

Kenya’s Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon tested her speed at 800m, winning in 2:00.36.

Last night in Hengelo, the Ethiopian men’s 10,000m world trial was held with Tokyo 2020 champion Selemon Barega winning by just over a second in 26:44.73 from Tadese Worku, Berihu Aregawi and Yomif Kejelcha.