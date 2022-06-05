Olympic bronze medallist Femke Bol of The Netherlands will make her 2022 debut over 400 metres hurdles at the traditional home of Dutch athletics in Hengelo tomorrow, just six days after shattering the 300m hurdles world best in Ostrava.

That prospect, and a women’s 10,000 metres that will, as last year, double as the Ethiopian trials - this time for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - promises to make this year’s Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, which welcome back spectators following the pandemic, a sell-out.

Bol, 22, who set a European record of 52.03sec in following home Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad at last summer’s Tokyo 2020 final, took 1.30 seconds off the existing mark held by Zuzana Hejnova in the Czech Republic, clocking 36.86 despite hitting two of the seven hurdles.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting also features four Olympic champions - Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis in the men’s pole vault, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya in the women’s 800m, Germany’s Milaika Mihambo in the women’s long jump and Peruth Chemutai of Uganda in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

In addition to Mihambo, there are three other reigning world champions - Anderson Peters of Grenada in the men’s javelin, Nia Ali of the United States in the 100m hurdles and Uganda’s Hamila Nakaayi in the women’s 800m.

The women’s 10,000m will feature Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, who set a world record of 29min 01.03sec at the FBK Stadium last June in the Ethiopian Olympic trial race, just track, two days after the Ethiopian-born Dutch-naturalised Sifan Hassan had lowered the mark to 29:06.82 in front of empty stands at the 2021 FBK Games.

Hassan, the Olympic 5,000 and 10,000m champion, is a notable absentee tomorrow, but the women’s 10,000 will be crammed with quality given the presence of Gidey’s compatriots Ejgayehu Taye, who surprisingly beat the world record holder over 5,000m in Eugene last weekend, Olympic 5,000m bronze medallist Gudaf Tsegay, and Almaz Ayana, who set a world record of 29:17.45 in winning the Rio 2016 title.

Letesenbet Gidey returns to the track where she set the women's 10,000m world record of 29min 01.03sec last June as she takes part in tomorrow's Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Hengelo ©Getty Images

The European challenge will be headed by Eilish McColgan, the 31-year-old Scot who broke Paula Radcliffe’s 19-year-old European 10km road record with 30:19 in Manchester on May 23 and will seek to bring her track personal best of 30:58.94 closer to Radcliffe’s 20-year-old European record of 30:01.09.

Asked about the prospects of beating his world record of 6.20m at the Dutch venue where he achieved the best outdoor vault of 2021, 6.10m, Duplantis responded: "If the weather permits, I’ll do everything I can.

"I know from last year that Hengelo has everything you need to jump high.

"I only have three meetings before the World Championships - Hengelo, then the Diamond Leagues in Oslo and Stockholm - so I’m going to try and hit it as hard as I can."

Peters, whose winning effort of 93.08m at the opening Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha moved him to fifth on the all-time list, faces a field including the London 2012 champion Kethorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago.

Canada’s Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse has dropped out of the men’s 100m, but Britain’s Reece Prescod, who set a startling personal best of 9.93sec into a 1.2 metres per second headwind in Ostrava, has dropped in.

Kipyegon drops down to 800m to face Nakaayi and Cuba’s Rose Mary Almanza, who clocked 1min 56.28sec last year.