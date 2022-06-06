The Canadian men's national football team have gone on strike, in a bid to gain equal pay for their female counterparts.

The decision caused a friendly fixture last night with Panama at B.C. Place in Vancouver to be cancelled, with the announcement made just hours before kick-off.

In a dispute with their own Football Federation, the team have reportedly asked for an "equitable structure with our women's national team" that includes the same player match fees and the development of a women's domestic league in the country.

A similar dispute over equal player wages occurred with the United States women's football team earlier this year.

This led to US Soccer announcing an agreement in May that their men's and women's teams would receive equal pay through identical economic terms until at least 2028, the first agreement of its kind in the sport.

It comes as Canada are busy making preparations for their first appearance at a FIFA World Cup in 36 years.

The match against Panama was considered a "warm-up" fixture, with the squad only meeting once more before they begin the tournament.

Canada are due to play another fixture in an official competition on Thursday (June 9), against Curacao in Vancouver in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Their opening game at the World Cup will be against Belgium, who are second in the FIFA rankings, is due to take place on November 23.

Croatia and Morocco are also in Group F alongside Canada and Belgium.