US Soccer has announced agreements which will reportedly achieve equal pay between the men’s and women’s national teams.

US Soccer said the first-of-their-kind agreements with the Women's National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) will run until 2028.

The organisation said these will achieve equal pay through identical economic terms.

The collective bargaining agreements will pool and share a portion of prize money paid for the teams’ participation in the 2022 Men’s World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Players will be paid an equal percentage of the collective prize money paid by FIFA for the teams’ participation and performance in their respective World Cups, which will be mirrored for the 2026 and 2027 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

National team players will earn identical appearance frees and bonuses for matches.

Women’s national team players will no longer receive guaranteed salaries as part of the agreements, while those who play in the National Women's Soccer League will no longer have their salaries paid by US Soccer.

US Soccer said it will also share a portion of its broadcast, partner and sponsorship revenue with an equal split between the two national teams, which is hoped will provide additional encouragement to work together to grow the sport.

The agreements come after the conclusion of a long-running legal battle between US Soccer and the women’s national team.

A statement from our President on the ratification of a new CBA that achieves equal pay. #ItsAboutTime pic.twitter.com/N7nBLOqaGF — USWNT Players (@USWNTPlayers) May 18, 2022

A settlement of $24 million (£18.4 million/€22 million) plus bonuses was reached in February, which sought to end the six-year dispute over alleged wage discrimination.

The settlement included the players splitting $22 million (£16.9 million/€20.2 million) - around one-third of what they sought in damages - and a $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.8 million) fund to aid athletes in their post-playing careers.

One of the biggest obstacles had been the distribution of FIFA prize money between the two teams, for which US Soccer has blamed the huge difference in pay between the men's national team and the women's national team.

An estimated total of $400 million (£307 million/€367 million) was split between the 32 teams that competed at the previous edition of the men’s World Cup in 2018.

In contrast, the 24 women's teams in the 2019 World Cup received around $30 million (£23 million/€27 million) - 7.5 per cent of the figure the men’s teams received.

US Soccer said the agreements were a "necessary and critical step to resolution".

Equal pay for equal work with US Soccer ✅

Such a historic moment for this team, so proud of all the work put in to make this happen. https://t.co/BNTDz06nvx — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 18, 2022

"These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world," said Cindy Parlow Cone, US Soccer President.

"US Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.

"I am grateful for the commitment and collaboration of both the men’s and women’s national teams and I am incredibly proud of the hard work that has led to this moment.

"Everyone who cares about our sport should share in this pride as we look forward to working together to grow soccer for generations to come."

Alex Morgan, who was among the players to have taken legal action, said agreement was a "historic moment" for the women’s national team and was "so proud of all the work put in to make this happen."

US Soccer will provide childcare benefits to men’s national team players, as it has for the women’s team for more than 25 years.

Equality of venues, hotel accommodation, staff and charter flights are also included in the agreements.