Cordeiro to stand for US Soccer President, two years after quitting amid misogyny claims

Carlos Cordeiro has announced plans to run for President of US Soccer, a position he resigned from less than two years ago following a backlash against disparaging comments made towards women in court papers submitted as part of an equal pay dispute.

Cordeiro - who quit the role in March 2020, two years before the end of his term - announced he was standing for President in a post on his campaign website.

The business executive claimed he had been asked to consider entering the race for the US Soccer Presidency by people concerned with the direction of the governing body.

US Soccer has been led by Cindy Parlow Cone, the first female President in the history of the organisation, since Cordeiro's resignation.

"I'm running for US Soccer President because I believe that the years ahead will be the most important period in the history of our Federation," Cordeiro wrote.

"We need to prepare to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 - the largest World Cup ever and one of the most complex global sporting events ever held.

"The eyes of the world will be upon us, and we need to be ready to shine.

"I believe we should bring a Women's World Cup to the United States as soon as possible as well."

“…after resigning under pressure” or resigned bc he embarrassed everything and everyone with caveman levels of misogyny? https://t.co/nD9PTPUCRH — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 4, 2022

Cordeiro, who succeeded former FIFA Council member Sunil Gulati as the head of US Soccer in 2018, resigned after a legal filing in a pay dispute between the Federation and the US women's national team that was widely condemned as misogynistic.

The papers filed by US Soccer said female players had less physical ability and responsibility than men, prompting widespread criticism from players, Board members and sponsors.

They claimed the job of a footballer on the men's team "requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength".

American star Megan Rapinoe - a member of the women's national teams that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and Olympic gold at London 2012 - criticised Cordeiro running for the top job again, claiming he had demonstrated "caveman levels of misogyny" prior to stepping down in 2020.

The US Soccer Presidential election is scheduled to take place at the Annual General Meeting in Atlanta on March 5.