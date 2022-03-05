Cindy Parlow Cone has been re-elected as US Soccer President after defeating Carlos Cordeiro, whom she replaced in the post in 2020, in an election held as part of the governing body’s Annual General Meeting today.

Parlow Cone, who was vice-president at the time, replaced Cordeiro after he resigned during a legal dispute between the organisation and the United States women’s football team over equal pay.

Parlow Cone won today's vote with 785.12 votes, with Cordeiro receiving 698.26 votes.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for this amazing show of support," Parlow Cone said following re-election.

"To all of you who supported me and all of you who supported my opponent, I say the same thing - the moment of division is now in the past.

"We are one federation.

"We are one team.

"I promise to be the leader for all of us."

Cordeiro resigned in March 2020 after facing heavy criticism following a legal filing in which he claimed the women's team had less physical ability and responsibility than men.

The long-running pay dispute appears close to a resolution after the two parties reached a settlement last month, with women's team players promised $24 million (£18.1 million/€21.9 million) plus bonuses matching those of the men’s team.

The deal is subject to a new collective bargaining agreement being signed.

Parlow Cone enjoyed a 21-year playing career as a midfielder with the United States women’s team, which included three Olympic Games.

The 43-year-old was part of the teams that won Olympic gold on home soil in Atlanta in 1996 and at Athens in 2004, as well as silver at Sydney 2000.

She was also a member of the squad that won the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil as well.

More than a dozen current US women's national team players, including stars such as Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe and Mallory Pugh, endorsed Parlow Cone's re-election bid.