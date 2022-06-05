Wales qualify for FIFA World Cup for first time since 1958 with win against Ukraine

Wales ended their 64-year wait to appear at the FIFA World Cup after scraping past Ukraine in the qualification decider with a 1-0 win courtesy of an Andriy Yarmolenko own goal.

The game was played in front of two sets of raucous fans at the Cardiff City Stadium but it was Gareth Bale's Wales who emerged victorious in what he described as the greatest result in the country's footballing history as they qualify for the tournament for the first time since 1958.

The winning goal came against the run of play as a 34th-minute free-kick from the Welsh captain was inadvertently headed in by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Yarmolenko.

The visitors had dominated the match prior to the breakthrough and continued to attack in the second half.

Following the break, both teams were clearly fatigued but threw players forward in a chaotic 45 minutes with Bale wasting a golden opportunity to double the Welsh lead before his team-mate Brennan Johnson rattled the post.

Ukraine had several chances to equalise but were kept at bay thanks to heroic defending from Ben Davies and a brilliant goalkeeping display from Wayne Hennessey who was named player of the match.

Wayne Hennessey was named player of the match for his heroics in goal ©Getty Images

Ukraine peppered the Welsh goal, forcing Hennessey to make nine saves including a remarkable one to deny an Artem Dovbyk header destined for the top corner.

"It's absolutely incredible, not just for me but everyone who's been on this pitch tonight, the lads who didn't get on, the staff, everyone," said Hennessey.

"It was probably my best game in a Wales shirt, at such a key stage obviously.

"You have to give credit to Ukraine who are a fantastic team, but I'm absolutely buzzing.

"We've got a good generation, young lads, older lads who have been there, even the members of staff.

"They've been fantastic and fully deserve it."

Wales' win means that they have been drawn into group B for the World Cup in Qatar alongside the Untied States, Iran, and neighbours England.

Their first game is due to take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan against the Americans on November 21.

Wales' last appearance at the World Cup came in 1958 in Sweden where they lost 1-0 to Brazil in the quarter-finals.