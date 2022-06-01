Ukraine defeat Scotland in emotional night to advance to 2022 World Cup playoff final

Ukraine have set-up a World Cup playoff final tie against Wales after producing a spiritual performance versus Scotland in what was an emotional night at Hampden Park.

The match attracted global attention as the Ukrainians represented their nation while the Russian invasion of their country continues.

Despite the trauma in their home country, Ukraine put together a complete display to beat the Scots 3-1 in front of 3,500 travelling fans.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk netted either side of the half-time break for Ukraine.

Callum McGregor erupted Hampden Park with a goal late into the game but the hope came to nothing as Artem Dovbyk scored on the counter attack in the final moments.

The wider importance of this match was pictured before the action started when the two teams exited the tunnel with the Ukrainian team wearing their flag over their shoulders.

Scotland fans then united with Ukraine to sing the Ukrainian national anthem thanks to flyers that gave fans the option of using the full translated version or a phonetic spelling which gave non-Ukrainian speakers the chance to sing the words.

The translations were written with the support of a Ukrainian native speaker and Duolingo's localisation team.

Julia Kogut-Kalynyuk and Kateryna Trachuk, representing the Ukrainian Cultural Association, joined with bass-baritone opera singer Vasyl Savenko, the Scottish Football Supporters Association and singers from Glasgow’s Voice of the Town choir to sing the rendition.

Artem Dovbyk confirmed Ukraine's place in the World Cup playoff final with a goal in the final moments of the match ©Getty Images

Ukraine were the better side during the first half thanks to tactical decisions which exploited the flaws in the Scotland team.

Ukraine got their just rewards when Yarmolenko burst behind the Scottish defence and dinked the ball over goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Steve Clarke, the manager of Scotland, tried changing the tide at half-time by bringing on Ryan Christie but Yaremchuk's directed header put Ukraine 2-0 up minutes after.

Scotland pushed and pushed to reduce the deficit and the pressure eventually broke Ukraine’s defence through McGregor despite Taras Stepanenko's attempt to clear the ball.

As the home side pushed for an equaliser, they left themselves exposed at the back and substitute Dovbyk rounded off the emotional victory.

Ukraine are scheduled to play Wales in the World Cup playoff final on Sunday (June 5).

The winner is planned to be drawn into Group B of the Qatar World Cup where they are set to play England, Iran and the United States.

The 2022 World Cup is due to be held between November 21 and December 18.