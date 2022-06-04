A total of 100 free tickets are to be donated to Ukrainian refugees for tomorrow's crucial men's FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff final against Wales.

The Football Association of Wales and Welsh Government have agreed to offer 100 tickets to Ukrainians forced to flee their country due to the Russian invasion, with a special welcome message planned for the visitors' arrival at Cardiff Airport, as reported by the BBC.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the football match could help to strengthen the nation's ties with Ukraine.

"I would like to give a warm Welsh welcome to the Ukrainian football team and their supporters to Cardiff," Drakeford said, as reported by the BBC.

"This will be an opportunity for us to reaffirm our support for Ukraine as it fights Russia's unprovoked and brutal act of war.

"I am sure that the game will be a very competitive fixture between two skilful and passionate teams - there is a big prize to be won."

According to the United Nations, at least 4,183 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the launch of what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" on February 24, although it is feared the true figure is far higher, and more than 6.9 million people have fled the country.

Tickets have sold out at the Cardiff City Stadium for tomorrow's match ©Getty Images

The winner-takes-all qualifier is due to be held tomorrow at the Cardiff City Stadium, which can hold approximately 33,000 fans.

Tickets for Welsh and Ukrainian supporters have sold out.

Ukraine reached the playoff final after an impressive performance clinched a 3-1 victory against Scotland on Wednesday (June 1), with goals scored by Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk.

There were emotional scenes at Hampden Park in Glasgow, with the semi-final Ukraine's men's national football team's first competitive fixture since the Russian invasion.

The team were draped in Ukrainian flags as they took to the pitch, and many home supporters joined in the visitors' national anthem after flyers with a translated version were distributed.

Their deserved win set up tomorrow's fixture away to Wales, which will decide the 13th and final European place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Wales beat Austria 2-1 in Cardiff back in March to move within one game of a first World Cup appearance since 1958, with talisman Gareth Bale scoring both goals for the home side.

Ukraine's men's national team clinched an impressive 3-1 victory away to Scotland in the playoff semi-final on their return to competitive football ©Getty Images

Scotland against Ukraine was also originally scheduled for March, but it was postponed following a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football due to the conflict.

Russia were removed from qualifying due to the invasion, and have been banned from competing in FIFA and UEFA competitions, although its ally Belarus is still permitted to play matches, a stance at odds with the majority of International Federations.

Poland were handed a bye through their playoff semi-final against Russia, and went on to beat Sweden 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup.

The winner of the Wales against Ukraine tie is set to complete the Group B line-up alongside England, Iran and the United States at the World Cup, which is scheduled from November 21 to December 18 - much later in the year than usual due to the heat and humidity in Qatar.

The final two places at the World Cup are set to be decided on June 13 and 14 via the intercontinental playoffs, with Australia or the United Emirates due to play Peru, and Costa Rica facing New Zealand, both in one-off ties at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.