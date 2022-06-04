Shiva Thapa, left, has been selected to represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Olympians Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa lead the Indian men's boxing team set to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning their respective selection trials this week.

The pair will be joined by six other boxers as the eight-strong line-up was decided following the selection event at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Panghal made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and also won silver at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games where he was appearing for the first time.

The 2019 World Championships silver winner Amit Panghal defeated Deepak Kumar 4-1 in the trials to represent India in the flyweight division in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Thapa, the former Asian champion and 2015 world bronze medallist, ousted Gold Coast 2018 silver winner Manish Kaushik to take his country's men's under-63.5-kilograms slot in Birmingham.

It is set to be Thapa's second Commonwealth Games appearance after losing in the round of 16 at Glasgow 2014 while he did not compete in 2018.

Amit Panghal will be looking to better his Commonwealth Games silver medal from 2018 at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Due to join Panghal and Thapa in Birmingham is Mohammad Hussamuddin in the under-57kg class, Gold Coast 2018 bronze medallist Rohit Tokas in the under-67kg, under-75kg fighter Sumit Kundu, Ashish Chaudhury in the under-80kg, Sanjeet in the under-92kg, and Sagar in the over-92kg division.

Hussamuddin claimed a 4-1 win against the 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht to make the cut.

Sagar, meanwhile, beat the reigning national champion Narender 5-0 in the over-92kg final.

India was the second-best boxing nation at Gold Coast 2018 after securing three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals at the event.

The trials for the women's team are set to take place next week.

The Birmingham 2022 boxing tournaments are set to take place at the National Exhibition Centre, with the Games due to run from July 28 to August 8.