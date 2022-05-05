Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh has been named in Northern Ireland's 13-member boxing team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Walsh reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for Ireland, but was forced to withdraw from the contest against Britain's Pat McCormack after fracturing his ankle celebrating his quarter-final victory.

He had finished as the runner-up to McCormack in the welterweight event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, when the boxers were representing Northern Ireland and England respectively.

Birmingham 2022 will offer Walsh the opportunity to upgrade to Commonwealth Games gold.

He is one of three Commonwealth Games medallists to feature in Northern Ireland's boxing squad for the Games.

His sister Michaela and Carly McNaul also won silver medals at Gold Coast 2018, finishing as the runners-up in the women's flyweight and featherweight divisions respectively.

Nicole Clyde and Amy Broadhurst will compete in the women's 48 kilogram light flyweight and 60kg lightweight divisions at Birmingham 2022.

Eireann Nugent will compete in the women's 70kg division.

Northern Ireland will be represented by eight male boxers at the Games, including Clepson Paiva, Dylan Eagleson, Jude Gallagher, JP Hale and Eugene McKeever.

Jake Tucker and Damien Sullivan will also join Walsh in the team.





"It's good to get the squad in early enough to get them training together and get a solid platform of training going," said John Conlan, Northern Ireland's performance lead and Ulster head coach.

"The squad will train with the national team, will attend a sparring camp in Italy and take part in the Eindhoven Box Cup which is good for building international experience.

"The preparation will finish with a massive international training camp in Belfast, with teams from Australia, India, New Zealand, GB, Canada and many of the smaller nations.

"Dylan Eagleson and Clepson dos Santos are two very young boxers who have earned their right to go to name but a few, it's an exciting time and I can't wait to see what these boxers will do."

Boxing is Northern Ireland's most successful sport at the Commonwealth Games, with 61 medals.

The total includes 13 golds, 19 silvers and 29 bronze medals.

Northern Ireland are sixth in boxing's medal table at the Commonwealth Games.

Boxing will take place at the National Exhibition Centre during the Games.

Birmingham 2022 will take place from July 28 to August 8.