Indian great Kom to skip World Championships and Asian Games to focus on Birmingham 2022

Indian boxing great Mary Kom has announced her intention to miss the World Boxing Championships and Asian Games, as she focuses on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The six-time world champion confirmed her decision in a statement, published by the Boxing Federation of India.

Kom said her decision would provide opportunities to younger boxers at the two upcoming events.

"I would like to back off from the World Boxing Championship and Asian Games and focus only on the upcoming Commonwealth Games," Kom said.

"I want to encourage the youngsters to work harder as it is a great opportunity for them to get more exposure, experience and learning.

"I remain always grateful for all support showed to me."

Kom’s decision means she will not add to the eight World Championship medals she has earned in her career to date.

The World Championships are scheduled to take place from May 6 to 21 in Istanbul.

The 39-year-old will not add to her Asian Games medal collection at Hangzhou 2022, with the event scheduled to run from September 10 to 25.

Kom won bronze at Guangzhou 2010, before claiming gold at Incheon 2014.

Mary Kom won the women's light flyweight title at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Kom will instead seek to secure her second Commonwealth Games title, after winning the women’s light flyweight event at Gold Coast 2018.

"Mary Kom has been the torchbearer for Indian boxing since the last two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sports persons across the world," said BFI President Ajay Singh, according to the Press Trust of India.

"We completely respect her decision and it is a testimony of her champion character to make way for the other boxers.

"We are delighted that we have such a good bench strength and are looking forward to the younger generation to make the nation proud and I hope and wish Mary all the best with her preparations for the Commonwealth Games."

India’s boxing trials for the Commonwealth Games are set to take place in June.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be held from July 28 to August 8.