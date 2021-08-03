The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has pledged to continue its candidature for the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, after the selection of the host nation was delayed.

The SAFF is one of four member associations of the AFC that is bidding for the rights - along with the All India Football Federation, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Qatar Football Federation.

The host of the 2027 Asian Cup was due to be announced at the 31st AFC Congress in November, but this decision is now due to take place in 2022, because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic delaying inspectors visits to bidding countries.

"We fully support the AFC’s decision to postpone the selection for the host of the AFC Asian Cup 2027," said President of SAFF Yasser Almisehal.

Qatar are the current holders of the AFC Asian Cup after winning the tournament in 2019 ©Getty Images

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in many countries across Asia remains very serious, and we continue to offer our support to all those AFC member associations facing challenges.

"It is with the same spirit of solidarity that we want to continue our efforts to bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, and the response we have had from countries across Asia for our candidature leaves us in no doubt that our plans and efforts must be sustained."

Saudi Arabia has won the Asian Cup on three occasions, in 1984, 1988 and 1996 - but has never hosted the tournament.

The next edition of the Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in China in 2023, with Qatar set to defend the title they won in 2019.