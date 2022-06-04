The Baton containing the Queen's Message for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been carried today through the moat at the Tower of London where a floral display known as "Superbloom" has been installed to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston joined families and friends to watch the early morning run under grey skies.

"Its great to see it, it’s been around a good portion of the Commonwealth so its great to see it back," Huddleston told insidethegames.

"All major international sporting events were in jeopardy and many cancelled or moved.

Birmingham 2022 deputy chairman Geoff Thompson, left, Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin, centre, and British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, right, with the Batonbearers at the Tower of London ©ITG

"We all saw what happened with the Olympics, effectively held behind closed doors, a big disappointment for lots of people, of course the Games still took place but it wasn’t the atmosphere.

"What we are hoping to see in Birmingham is the first major international multi sporting event post COVID with large numbers of people in the stadium so the atmosphere will be different to what we have seen over the last couple of years."

The rain held off just under grey skies as a small group of community Batonbearers took the Baton around the tower.

Batonbearer Rougie Khanom had founded a basketball team in nearby Tower Hamlets to encourage Muslim women to play.

"Its not easy, even for myself it was very hard to go into, but it helps a lot with the self confidence, because you find yourself through sport," she told insidethegames.

The walls of the Tower of London and the Shard provide a backdrop of contrasts as the Queen's Baton continued its journey ©ITG

Others continued the journey around the moat of the Tower, where some 20 million seeds have been planted to create a display known as the “Superbloom”.

The final runner in the Tower precincts was Hannah Beecham, founder of Red January, set up to help people stay active during the winter months of the year when energy levels are low.

"It felt pretty overwhelming. It was such a beautifully poignant moment to come with my friends and family and representing the red community in front of London’s most incredible landmarks which is something I’ll never forget," Beecham told insidethegames.

Some 250,000 people have now joined the "Red January" scheme.

"It is amazing to be here, moving with the Baton and shining a light on the power that movement has on our mental health," Beecham added.

The Baton was carried by Hannah Beecham, founder of Red January, an initiative to promote an active lifestyle for good mental health ©ITG

The Baton had been kept overnight in the Jewel House, close to where the regalia used for coronations and other Crown Jewels are kept.

The Baton was also taken to Paternoster Square, close to St Paul's Cathedral, where the Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving was held yesterday.

Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the service after "experiencing discomfort," on the first day of celebrations.

Buckingham Palace also announced that Queen Elizabeth II, a keen racegoer, would not attend the Derby, one of Britain's biggest horse racing meetings, at Epsom today, but would watch on television instead.

Queen Elizabeth II is Commonwealth Games patron, and scheduled to open them on July 28 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, but insidethegames understands that a decision on whether she does so will be not be made by Buckingham Palace until the last minute.

The Baton itself was set to travel along the River Thames in London today, and it is also planned that it will be shown to the crowds at tonight’s celebration concert at Buckingham Palace.