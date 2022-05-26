The itinerary of the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Platinum Jubilee holiday in London is set to include Battersea Power Station, The Tower of London and The Lee Valley, The Tower of London and the velodrome due to stage cycling during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"It will be a special celebration to have the Queen’s Baton return to London to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee," said Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin.

"This four-day tour of the capital will create further excitement and anticipation for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games which gets underway in just two months’ time," Dame Louise added.

The Queen's Baton Relay is scheduled to arrive in London from Gibraltar as it continues its journey towards the Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

Bearers are expected to include Matty Lee, who partnered Tom Daley to Olympic gold in the 10 metres synchro diving in Tokyo, Simone Callender, heavyweight judo gold medallist at Manchester 2002 and Women’s National Basketball Association star Temitope Fagbenle.

The programme in Central London is scheduled to begin on June 2 at Battersea Power Station on the banks of the River Thames.

"Community Batonbearers" will carry it from the new underground station to the Power Station where they will be greeted by a performance by the Power Station Community Choir.

The welcome event is designed to be family friendly and is likely to feature live music, dance and "pop-up" food stalls.

The Queen's Baton is set to be carried from the new underground station at Battersea Power Station on Thursday June 2 ©Getty Images

"We’re incredibly proud to be the first Central London destination visited by the Baton on its return to the United Kingdom," said Battersea Power Station chief executive Simon Murphy.

"It is an extremely exciting year for Battersea Power Station as we prepare to open building to the public for the very first time this September."

The Grade II listed building enjoys protected status, even though it no longer functions to generate electricity.

It originally began production in 1933, the year London was confirmed as the host city for the 1934 Commonwealth Games.

On (June 4, the Baton is set to travel along the River Thames and is expected to make stops at landmarks including the newly restored Westminster Clock Tower, better known as "Big Ben", the Millennium Wheel, The Globe Theatre and the Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

At Blackfriars Bridge, the Relay is due to head towards St Paul's Cathedral and pass through Paternoster Square.

Batonbearers in London are set to follow in the footsteps of Para athlete Kadeena Cox (left) who was the first to receive it last October ©Birmingham 2022

The Baton is scheduled to spend June 5 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park where it is set to visit the Lee Valley VeloPark, the scheduled venue for track cycling at Birmingham 2022.

It is also due to visit the other Olympic venues on the site and will be greeted by "Pandemonium" who took part in the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Others set to take part include the "Zoo Riot" cheerleaders, "Skate Gals n Pals", the London Parkour Academy, rowers from London Youth Rowing, string quartet Bowjangles and the "Brass Volcanoes" band, stilt-walkers and street theatre groups.

There is also to be a special performance from the "Games Maker" choir formed from volunteers at the Games.

The Baton is to be kept under lock and key at the Tower of London where the Crown Jewels are kept.

The Baton is set to be kept at the Tower of London where it will be protected by the Yeoman Warders (Beefeaters) who guarded the 2012 Olympic medals ©Getty Images

The Baton is set to be carried through the new "Superbloom" installation in the moat of the Tower, which has been sown with 20 million seeds and is to feature 29 types of flower through the summer.

At the Royal Docks, a performance by the Royal Ballet is planned before the Baton boards a dragon boat which leads a flotilla of 25 craft in a river progressing to the Royal Victoria Gardens in North Woolwich.

Celebrations are set to continue there with a street party.

Organisers say that the Baton will also be taken to a number of "closed and private events" over the weekend.

When the Relay leaves London, it will be flown to the Falkland Islands to continue its journey to all 72 nations and territories before returning to the British Isles on June 10 when it lands in Jersey.