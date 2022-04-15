Tokyo 2020 gold medallists William Martin, Ben Hance, Matt Levy and Rachael Watson headline Australia's squad for the World Para Swimming Championships later this year.

Swimming Australia named the team following the conclusion of the Australian Para Swimming Championships in Adelaide.

The squad of 21 includes 19 athletes who are returning from last year's Paralympic Games, including new athlete leaders Rowan Crothers, Lakeisha Patterson and Katja Dedekind.

Australia won 33 swimming medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic, eight of them gold.

"Our Tokyo Paralympic campaign set an excellent standard and I have no doubt this team will again represent us strongly as we reset for the first international benchmark event of this new cycle," said Swimming Australia chief executive Eugénie Buckley.

William Martin will be looking to add to his three Paralympic gold medals at the World Para Swimming Championships in June ©Getty Images

"We’ve witnessed first-hand the strength and depth of our pathway this week and this squad possesses a fantastic mix of seasoned veterans and our next generation of Para swimming stars.

"Any opportunity to represent our country on the world stage should be cherished and I know this team will perform in a way that continues the proud legacy of the Australian Dolphins."

The team is set to be led by head coach Brendan Burkett and supported by performance coach Greg Towle, plus team coaches Nathan Doyle, David Proud, Kate Sparkes and Martin Roberts.

The World Para Swimming Championships are scheduled to run from June 12 to 18 in Madeira in Portugal.