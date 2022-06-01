COVID-19 outbreak rules US out of Canada Cup but Paralympic champions in field

Two Tokyo 2020 medallists are due to be in action at wheelchair rugby's Canada Cup, which starts tomorrow at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

Britain won Paralympic gold for the first time last year, and will begin the Canada Cup by taking on Australia.

Hosts Canada face France in the second match, before Denmark play Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Japan.

The United States - runners-up at Tokyo 2020 and winners of the Canada Cup when it was last played in 2018 - have pulled out following a coronavirus outbreak in the squad.

That leaves just six teams participating, with further France-Britain and Canada-Australia matches scheduled tomorrow.

Prolific scorer Zak Madell, left, leads the Canada squad ©Getty Images

The event is due to reach its climax on Sunday (June 5), when medal matches are scheduled.

A full round-robin series should preceded the medal matches.

Britain's squad features two debutants, David Ross and Luke Collier.

Canada's roster contains 11 of the 12 players who played at Tokyo 2020, while the new name - Branden Troutman - is a Lima 2019 Parapan American Games bronze medallist.

The Canada Cup is seen as a key warm-up event for this year's World Championship in Denmark in October.