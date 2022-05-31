British and Irish politicians join calls for Northern Irish gymnasts to feature at Birmingham 2022

British secretary of state for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis and the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar are the latest to speak out against International Gymnastics Federation's (FIG) decision to ban gymnasts from representing Northern Ireland at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Gold Coast 2018 pommel horse champion Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer have all been blocked from representing Northern Ireland as they have competed at FIG-sanctioned events for the nation.

Lewis has written to the FIG President Morinari Watanabe, explaining the importance of allowing these athletes to compete.

"It is the United Kingdom Government's firm position that given that these athletes were born in Northern Ireland, they should, consistent with their rights as set out in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, be free to compete both for Ireland and the UK," said Lewis in the letter.

"Forcing these athletes to 'change their FIG license nationality registration', as proposed in your press statement on May 27, would be incongruent with these rights.

"I therefore ask that you reconsider this decision in the context of Northern Ireland's unique circumstances, and enable these athletes to participate on behalf of Northern Ireland."

Rhys McClenaghan will currently be unable to defend his Commonwealth Games pommel horse title ©Getty Images

The Belfast Agreement, better known as the Good Friday Agreement, is a pair of agreements signed in 1998 that led to more peace in Northern Ireland.

It symbolically led to the end of the Troubles, an ethno-nationalist civil war in Northern Ireland fought generally between Catholic and Protestant paramilitaries who also tended to support republicanism and unionism in relation to the United Kingdom respectively.

One of the key points in the Agreement allowed Northern Irish citizens to "identify themselves and be accepted as Irish or British, or both."

Northern Irish parties signed a letter yesterday urging for the decision to be overturned.

FIG is the only International Federation to implement the block on athletes competing for Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Varadkar, who is the Irish deputy Prime Minister and former Prime Minister or Taoiseach, added that the Good Friday Agreement had to be respected.

"This decision is wrong, I hope FIG will reconsider," said Varadkar on Twitter.

"The Good Friday Agreement provides unique status for people in Northern Ireland.

"It's based on the idea that you have the right to be Irish, British or both and be accepted as such."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.