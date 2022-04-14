Scotland and Northern Ireland qualify for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in 3x3 wheelchair basketball

Northern Ireland and Scotland booked their spots at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in 3x3 wheelchair basketball, following the end of the European qualifier at the sportscotland National Sports Training Centre Inverclyde in Largs.

The men's final dramatically concluded in overtime, following a pool stage that saw Northern Ireland and Scotland qualify.

Northern Ireland - made up of James MacSorley, Nathan McCabe, Conn Nagle and Edward Rollston - defeated the Scottish side of David Hird, Ben Leitch, Josh Manson and Finley Tonner 14-12 in their opener.

They then topped the pool with a 15-5 win over Wales, who were represented by Will Bishop, Ben Johnson-Rolfe, Daniel May and Osian Morris.

Scotland won the decider for the top-two, beating Wales 18-7.

In the final, the teams were tied at 10-10, making the game go to sudden-death overtime.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | Our captain took it to overtime, but Northern Ireland take the win.



Very proud of our senior men! pic.twitter.com/El0GeYg6Io — basketballscotland (@basketballscot) April 14, 2022

McCabe scored from a rebounded shot taken by MacSorley to qualify Northern Ireland for the Games.

In the women's competition, Scotland - comprising of Judith Hamer, Robyn Love, Lynsey Speirs and Jessica Whyte - and Wales - made up of Anastasia Blease, Bethany Francis, Rebecca Ganley and Olivia Phillips - played a best-of-three for a spot at the Games, with the first game finishing 21-4 to the Scots.

There would be no comeback for Wales in the second game, with Scotland running out as winners again by a score of 17-3 to qualify for Birmingham 2022.

Already qualified are hosts England and African qualifier South Africa.