Isaac Makwala famously ran on his own at the World Athletics Championships in 2017 ©Getty Images

Botswana is hoping to channel the mental strength of Isaac Makwala's famous solo run when the country competes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Makwala ran a 200 metres heat on his own at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, after initially being banned from the event and the 400m final for supposedly contracting norovirus.

After being freed from a spell in quarantine, he progressed from the heats after running a lonely 20.20sec.

He then went even quicker in the semi-finals which were held just two hours later, when he clocked 20.14, before finishing sixth in the final.

"That's the type of team that we are putting together," said Yarona Sharp, Botswana's Chef de Mission for Birmingham.

"One that can reinvent itself when circumstances just don't go the way that were planned. 

"I hope I bring home a lot of success."

Botswana enjoyed a superb Commonwealth Games last time out at Gold Coast 2018, topping the podium three times.

Makwala won the men's 400m in a Botswana one-two and was part of the team which added the 4x400m title.

Botswana has established itself as a major nation in the 400m, winning three golds at Gold Coast 2018 and Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020, pictured ©Getty Images
The now retired Amantle Montsho, the world champion in 2011, won the women's 400m.

Since then, Botswana has added Olympic bronze in the men's 4x400m relay at Tokyo 2020, and is an undoubted force in one-lap running.

"Speaking for myself as a citizen, as a Motswana, our performance at the Gold Coast Games was nothing short of amazing," said Sharp, an Executive Board member at the Botswana National Olympic Committee and a former international basketball player.

"We are a small population and in comparison to other nations per capita, we fare with the top countries.

"The Gold Coast Games gave us a lot of pride. 

"And it just cemented that we have talent in the country.

"When something like that happens, it validates that you need to continue, and to remain dedicated and committed, to grow sport in Botswana."  

