The Olympic Council of Asia has celebrated the achievement of Saudi Arabia's esports competitor Najd Fahd after she became the first woman from the country to win a gold medal at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Games.

Fahd came out on top in the women’s FIFA tournament, progressing through the competition unbeaten.

Bahrain’s Noof Badow won the silver medal as Oman’s Sara Aamri secured bronze.

"The power to break down barriers," OCA wrote on social media in response to Fahd's triumph.

It added: "OCA extends its heartiest congratulations to Najd Fahd."

The power to break down barriers! 🇸🇦💪🏻



OCA extends its heartiest congratulations to Najd Fahd who became the first Saudi woman to win a gold medal at the 3rd GCC Games by securing an e-Football title. 🏆#GulfGames #Esports #SaudiArabia #Champion #Gold @saudiolympic @Najjd02 pic.twitter.com/QqJAUPtJbh — Olympic Council of Asia (@AsianGamesOCA) May 25, 2022

Fahd started playing the football game aged seven and now competes internationally.

She had previously stamped her authority at the female event of the International University Sports Federation eSports Challenge in 2020 by sweeping aside Alexssandra Batista of Brazil 8-0 in the final.

"It’s a great achievement, especially because it’s a global tournament," Fahd said following her latest triumph.

"What makes it even more important is that it was the first edition of the tournament and the first title for Saudi Arabia in the female category."