The International Extreme Sports Festival (FISE) here has attracted some of the world’s best athletes, including the two inaugural freestyle BMX Olympic champions, but is still lacking the truly elite skateboarders.

This is a priority for Hurricane, the event’s organiser, which feels that attracting these athletes would help take the festival to the next level in its development.

A financial boost is seen as the way to achieve this.

"Skateboarding is the discipline that leads the others in terms of following from the youth so it is really important to be close to the community," said Olivier Pascal, Hurricane's international development manager.

"We don’t have the top athletes, we cannot ignore that.

"Our goal is to be more and more connected with the top athletes.

"If you go to the skateboard competition you can still see big names like Aurélien Giraud who is high up in the world rankings.

"From the first edition in 1997, we have always had skateboarding and we have always had a dedicated street park.

"I think we need to improve on the prize money because in skateboarding there is huge prize money available in some competitions.

Street skateboarding has featured at FISE since its first edition in 1997 and as such is one of the event's core sports ©Hurricane - FISE

"We are always aiming to improve the winnings on offer for athletes, this year we increased it to €13,000 (£11,000/$14,000) which is already a good amount.

"This would attract more skaters because the vibes are here and the venue is up to their standards so we have everything else.

"There is a true goal to continue and we are working with World Skate.

"They are really witnessing all of the good that we can bring to the skateboarding community.

"The development is under process."

France's Aurélien Giraud is one of the highlights of the men's street skateboarding competition following his sixth place finish in the sports' Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and took gold in yesterday's final after leading the eight-strong final.

Elsewhere, his compatriot Charlotte Hym, who finished 17th in the women's street semi-final last year in Japan, secured victory in the women's competition at FISE.