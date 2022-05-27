World Skate sports director Francesco Zangarini has set his sights on Los Angeles 2028 for either scooter or roller freestyle to make their Olympic debut.

Skateboarding, which is also under Zangarini's remit at World Skate, appeared at the Games for the first time at Tokyo 2020 as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) seek to attract a younger crowd to its flagship event.

"I think that, thanks to the vision of the IOC and thanks to our DNA as an urban sport, there is a good chance for other sports like scooter and roller freestyle to feature at the Olympic Games," Zangarini told insidethegames at the International Extreme Sports Festival (FISE) here in Montpellier which features competition in skateboarding, scooter, and roller freestyle.

"I don’t think that we will have to wait for too long.

"Hopefully at Los Angeles 2028 we can have at least one of these sports."

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, something that Francesco Zangarini hopes scooter and roller freestyle can replicate in the future ©Getty Images

FISE, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is one of the biggest events on the calendar for scooter and roller freestyle and as a result is vital for the duo's continued growth.

"We have a great relationship with FISE and roller freestyle especially was developed very well at FISE," said Zangarini.

"That's why we decided in 2017 to make FISE a world cup event."

Although the world's best scooter and roller freestyle athletes are competing at this year's FISE, there is a lack of truly elite skateboarders as no Olympic medallists are competing in Montpellier.

"This is the first year that World Skate has recognised the event as an approved event," said Zangarini.

"However, it is not part of the qualification for Paris 2024 and there are no ranking points so maybe this is why.

"There is still a good level and there are good names, so FISE is for sure one of the most important events for us."