UEFA looking certain to move Champions League final after Russian invasion of Ukraine

UEFA seems certain to remove Saint Petersburg as host of this year's Champions League final after calling an emergency meeting tomorrow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from the governing body said "all necessary decisions" will be taken after the Executive Committee gathers from 10am CET.

European football's showpiece game is due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg on May 28.

UEFA has been under severe pressure to move the fixture, even before Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to launch a military offensive against Ukraine today.

The British Government is among those to have called for the game to be moved.

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, is a major sponsor of UEFA and the organisation has also faced calls to terminate this agreement.

The governing body's statement said it would "evaluate the situation".

Any switch would mean the flagship game changing location for the third year in a row, after venues in Portugal stepped in for 2020 and 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions ruled out Istanbul.

Saint Petersburg had initially been due to stage last year's Champions League final, but the Russian city was pushed back to account for Istanbul missing out in 2020.

FIFA also has a Russia issue to address as World Cup play-offs for Qatar 2022 are due to be held in the country.

Poland are scheduled to play in Moscow on March 24 and have called for "urgent clarification" of the situation.

Russia are also scheduled to host Sweden should they beat Poland and the Scandinavians defeat the Czech Republic.

The winners of this tie would qualify for Qatar 2022.

A "Road To Saint Petersburg" sign is seen at the Chelsea v Lille Champions League match this week ©Getty Images

"The feelings we have as we wake up this morning are that it is almost unthinkable that we in a few weeks would play a football match in Russia," Karl-Erik Nilsson, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association, told Reuters.

"As it looks here and now, today, there is absolutely no desire to play a football match in Russia."

FIFA had told insidethegames that it was "monitoring the situation".

Ukraine are also due to compete in the World Cup play-offs, although they were drawn away to Scotland.

They will play away again to Wales or Austria should they triumph in Glasgow.

No Ukrainian teams are left in UEFA's major competitions, while there are no Russian sides remaining in the men's and women's Champions League or the men's Conference League.

Zenit St Petersburg remain in the Europa League but lost the first leg of their clash at home to Spanish outfit Real Betis, 3-2.

The return leg in Spain is due to be played today.

Spartak Moscow have already reached the last-16 of the competition, with the draw due tomorrow.