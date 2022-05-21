Dutch star Mike Schloesser secured consecutive wins on the Archery World Cup circuit by triumphing in the men’s compound event in Gwangju.

Schloesser was seeking to add to his victory at the opening event of the season in Antalya.

Competition continued in with the semi-finals today, where top seed Schloesser overcame the United States’ Steve Marsh 145-143.

India’s Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj provided the opposition in the final, after beating Austria’s reigning Nico Wiener 143-141.

Schloesser dropped just one point in the final to convincingly beat Bhardwaj 149-141.

"This one stage win feels even more special than the first one," Schloesser said.

"With the conditions we had here today I felt like I really mastered my shooting and the conditions.

"My gold-medal match was a bit better than the semi-finals and I could control it a bit better, I felt really comfortable."

Marsh completed the podium places, with the American beating Wiener 145-141 in the bronze-medal match.

Kim Yun-hee became the first South Korean to win a World Cup leg in front of a home crowd by winning the women’s compound event.

Kim beat Mexico’s Dafne Quintero 141-137 in the semi-finals, with Spain’s Andrea Muñoz winning 143-139 in the second against Estonia’s Lisell Jäätma.

Korea = 🥇🥇🥇

Kim Yunhee 🇰🇷 secures her spot at the Hyundai Archery World Cup final in México! #ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hYH9N65DCK — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 21, 2022

The gold-medal match saw Kim emerge as a 144-140 winner.

Quintero earned bronze by beating Jäätma 141-138.

Jäätma had begun the day with hopes of winning three golds, but would end with two silver medals.

She finished as the runner-up in the mixed team compound event with Robin Jäätma, beaten 148-144 by Chinese Taipei’s Huang I-Jou and Chen Cheih-Lun.

India were 156-155 winners against Turkey in the bronze-medal match.

Jäätma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann were beaten 232-228 by Kim, Oh Yoo-hyun and Song Yun-soo in the women’s team final.

The men’s title was claimed by India’s Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan, who were 232-230 winners over France’s Adrien Gontier, Jean Philippe Boulch and Quentin Baraer.

Recurve finals will take place tomorrow.