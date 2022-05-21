The University Sports Association of Poland has held two days of meetings in Łódź, the city which is scheduled to host the upcoming 2022 European Universities Games.

Speeches were delivered by vice-Mayor of the City of Łódź, Joanna Skrzydlewska, rector of Łódź University of Technology, professor Krzysztof Jóźwik, the President of European University Sports Association (EUSA), Adam Roczek, the general secretary of EUSA, Matjaž Pečovnik, vice-rector for organisation and student affairs of the Medical University of Łódź Janusz Piekarski and the spokesman of University of Łódź, Paweł Śpiechowicz.

Representatives from the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Croatia, Germany, Georgia, France, Portugal, Norway, Slovenia, Kosovo and the United Kingdom were in attendance.

All stressed the importance of teamwork between the parties to make event successful and presentations were held on the accreditation system, registration information, sports venues and disciplines, transportation details, accommodation, catering and volunteering.

This was followed by venue visits at the campus at Łódź University of Technology, the accreditation centre, and the likes of Geyer Gardens, Skorupki Hall and Zatoka Sportu that are to hold events such as kickboxing, taekwondo, 3x3 basketball and swimming.

Transportation was one of the areas focused on in presentations ©EUSA

The following day, delegates made a trip to the EC1 complex which is to hold chess competition and Malachowskiego Hall, the home of futsal and basketball.

Representatives were able to conduct inspections and gather more information about the sports competition venues.

Members from the EUSA and the University Sports Association of Poland met at the end of the second day at Zatoka Sportu to discuss the two days of coordination.

The day following, the EUSA and the Organising Committee went over further areas to improve on ahead of the upcoming NUSA Coordination meeting.

More than 4,500 athletes are expected to compete in 20 sports at the 2022 European Universities Games which is set to take place from July 17 to 30.