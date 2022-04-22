The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has held an online meeting for the secretary generals of its members, with representatives from 29 organisations participating in discussions about the upcoming European Universities Games.

Members of the EUSA office and the respective national university sports bodies were present and were greeted by EUSA President Adam Roczek and secretary general Matjaz Pecovnik.

A general update was given on EUSA activity, as well as on preparations for the 2022 European Universities Games, scheduled to take place from July 17 to 30 in the Polish city Łódź.

Key information about the upcoming National University Sports Associations meeting from May 16 to 19 was shared too.

"We look forward to welcoming over 5,000 participants in Łódź at the European Universities Games, being able to offer sports competitions, cultural, social and educational events," said EUSA in a statement.

Łódź is scheduled to hold the European Universities Games in July ©Getty Images

General registration for the European Universities Games closed last week and the deadline for teams to submit the quantitative entry forms - regarding the number of athletes competing - for the Games has been extended to May 5.

It is set to be the sixth edition of the European Universities Games, which started in 2012 in Cordoba in Spain.

Since then, Rotterdam held the event in 2014, Zagreb and Rijeka hosted in 2016 and Coimbra in 2018.

Belgrade was to hold the 2020 edition before it was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, and ultimately cancelled.

Following Łódź, Debrecen and Miskolc in Hungary is set to hold the 2024 Games.