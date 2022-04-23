Italian city Salerno has been awarded the 2026 European Universities Games during a European University Sports Association (EUSA) Executive Committee meeting.

A bidding and awarding ceremony took place at the Aula Magna of the University of Salerno with director general of CUS Salerno Michele Di Ruocco presenting Salerno’s bid in detail, including the legacy, proposed sports programme and facilities that are due to be used.

The bidding presentation also featured a speech by chair of the Bid Committee Vincenzo Loia, as well as reflections by CUS Salerno President Lorenzo Lentini, who looked back at the 2019 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer Universiade, which was held in Italian city Naples.

EUSA President Adam Roczek, FISU acting President Leonz Eder and President of the region of Campagna Vincenzo De Luca were among the dignitaries in attendance for the awarding ceremony.

The next edition of the European Universities Games is due to be held in Łódź, Poland, this year, with the 2024 edition set to be co-hosted by Debrecen and Miskolc in Hungary.