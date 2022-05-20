The Croatian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Croatian Rowing Federation (HVS) have hosted an event for Ukrainian rowers at Lake Jarun.

The COC said the organisations were following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and European Olympic Committee recommendations to support athletes from Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

Rowing is one of the largest sports where the COC is supporting Ukrainian athletes.

A total of 28 athletes and 11 accompanying people from Ukraine participated in the event at Lake Jarun in Zagreb.

The COC are hosting the athletes and guests over a month-long training camp.

Croatian Olympic Committee President Zlatko Mateša said around 200 Ukrainians were being hosted by the organisation.

"It is our duty towards membership in the Olympic family and in accordance with the Olympic Charter, to help all athletes in this kind of trouble," said Mateša.

"Croatia has a sensibility for the tragedy of the Ukrainians because we went through it all ourselves, and our athletes also trained in other countries.

"There are about 200 accompanying people together with the athletes, and all of them will stay there as long as necessary.

"When you ask about the costs, the cost is not small, I expect that the state will react, as in the case of taking care of other Ukrainian refugees."

Mateša met with members of the Ukrainian rowing team, with COC secretary general Siniša Krajač and Croatian Rowing Federation Executive Board member Zoran Emeršić also present.

The Croatian Olympic Committee has vowed to support Ukrainian athletes as the Russian invasion continues ©Croatian Olympic Committee

Ruslan Yegorov, the Cultural Attaché of the Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia, also attended the gathering.

He replaced Ambassador Vasyl Kyrylych, who was unable to take part.

"We are grateful to Croatia for its hospitality, everything is at the top level, we have quality conditions for training, we also got boats on loan for performance at the World Cup," said Oleksandar Fedotov, Ukrainian rowing team coach.

"The only problem is the situation in the minds of our representatives, most of them come from the southern regions of Ukraine, where wartime aggression is most severe.

"And they've all left some family members whose fate they're very concerned about."

Croatia's two-time Olympic champion Martin Sinković attended the event.

Sinković reportedly told Ukrainian rowing team members to ask for "everything they need" in Croatia.

The Ukrainian rowing team are expected to compete at the first Rowing World Cup of the season in Belgrade later this month.

The competition will take place from May 27 to 29 in Serbia’s capital city.