International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has issued a warning to athletes who support Russia’s military assault on Ukraine, insisting they will "draw the necessary consequences".

Bach backed the actions of International Swimming Federation (FINA) and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) which banned athletes who pledged their support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the German official's opening speech at the IOC Session here.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak received a one-year ban from the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation for wearing the "Z" symbol demonstrating support for the invasion of Ukraine during an FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha.

Double Olympic swimming champion Evgeny Rylov of Russia was banned by FINA from all of competitions for nine months after he attended a a pro-war rally held by the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

"We are monitoring closely who is supporting this war with their statements or actions and have drawn and will draw the necessary consequences," said Bach.

Evgeny Rylov has been suspended for nine months for appearing at a pro-war rally in Moscow ©Getty Images

"This has been demonstrated for example by FINA and FIG, who have sanctioned athletes that have expressed such support for the war.

"In judging this, we also have to realise that in Russia there is a law in place threatening anyone who speaks out against the war with up to 15 years in prison.

"Therefore, we can appreciate that, under such circumstances, silence in itself can be a message.

"Our guiding principle is peace.

"The Olympic Games, which unite the entire world in peaceful competition, are a powerful symbol of peace.

"But in order to unite the entire world, Olympic sport needs the participation of all the athletes who accept the rules, even and especially if their countries are in confrontation or at war.

"A competition between athletes from only like-minded nations is not a credible symbol of peace.

"And it is certainly not in line with our mission."

Following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, backed by Belarus, on February 24, the IOC called on all International Federations (IFs) to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in events and stop the two nations from staging competitions.

IFs have largely adhered to the IOC's recommendations, leaving Russia and Belarus as pariahs in the world of sport.

But the Russian and Belarusian National Olympic Committees have avoided sanctions from the IOC, while Russian IOC members continue to hold their positions.

"Following our sanctions and protective measures, we received questions from two angles," said Bach.

IOC President Thomas Bach defended the organisation's response to the war in Ukraine in his opening speech at the Session in Lausanne ©Getty Images

"The first question was: why did we react to this war in a different way than to the many other wars around the world?

"There are two answers to this.

"The first is [that] the war in Ukraine is different because it is a blatant violation of the Olympic Truce.

"The second is [that] the far-reaching political, social and economic consequences of the war make it a turning point in world history.

"The second question was why are our sanctions limited to the Government and national symbols and not extended to all members of the Russian Olympic community?

"The answer is [that] according to international rule of law, sanctions can and should only be imposed on those who are responsible for something.

"This war has not been started by the Russian people, the Russian athletes, the Russian Olympic Committee or the IOC members in Russia.

"Imagine where the precedent of such a breach of the rule of law would lead to.

"Every individual, every athlete, every sports official, every sports organisation would have to be punished for any illegitimate political action of their Governments.

"There is no justice if you paint everyone with the same brush.

"This would even be counterproductive because it would play into the propaganda of those who are claiming that sanctions are just a part of a wider conspiracy directed against their country."

The "far-reaching political, social and economic consequences of the war make it a turning point in world history" and a cause for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes, argued Thomas Bach ©Getty Images

According to the United Nations (UN), at least 3,811 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since February 24.

It fears the true figure is considerably higher.

The combined military death toll is in excess of 20,000 by some counts.

The UN also estimates more than 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine due to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out war crimes, including executing civilians.

Russia forces have retreated from capital Kyiv and Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, with the majority of fierce fighting now taking place in eastern Ukraine.