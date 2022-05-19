Ukrainian refugees to receive ice hockey equipment thanks to NHLPA and IIHF

Young Ukrainian ice hockey players forced to flee their war-torn country are set to receive helmets, gloves, sticks and skates to ensure they can keep playing after the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) joined forces with International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to support a donation scheme.

Ice hockey equipment worth $100,000 (£80,500/€95,250,000) is set to be donated courtesy of the "NHLPA Goals & Dreams" fund which has been created with the support of the IIHF.

According to the IIHF, the first donation was delivered to Poland and is then expected to be distributed to Ukrainian youngsters, aged between six and 16, who are now living in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Romania and Switzerland.

A total of 100 sets of Bauer hockey helmets, gloves and sticks are due to be sent out as well as 200 pairs of skates, NHLPA tracksuits and hockey sweaters.

The IIHF said the equipment and apparel have all been sized accordingly for each recipient and praised Bauer for playing an "important role" in the donation by contributing extra equipment and covering the shipping costs.

"NHL Players strongly support the meaningful work the IIHF is doing to assist displaced Ukrainian youth hockey players," said Mathieu Schneider, special assistant to the executive director at the NHLPA.

Helmets are among a number of pieces of equipment due to be delivered to young Ukrainian ice hockey players ©Getty Images

"We are proud to make this equipment donation from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams programme, which will help hundreds of young Ukrainian hockey players return to the ice in neighbouring countries."

It has been confirmed that more than 550 youths will receive the equipment they need to resume playing ice hockey after being forced to leave Ukraine for bordering countries.

Ukraine has been under attack since Russia launched a full-scale invasion, supported by Belarus, on February 24.

According to the United Nations (UN), more than 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine due to the war.

The UN calculates the civilian death toll to be at least 3,778, but fears the true figure is far higher.

"I would like to sincerely thank the NHLPA and Bauer for this generous donation to Ukrainian youth hockey," said IIHF President Luc Tardif.

"This is an amazing contribution to the already overwhelming show of support shown by the international ice hockey family for Ukraine’s young players."