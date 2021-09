Tickets have gone on sale for the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship, which is due to take place in the Danish town Vejle.

Competition is set to be held at the Spektrum Arena and tickets start from DKK125 (£14,00/$19.80/€16.80).

There will be a silver band of tickets for matches between October 10 and 13, with a morning session giving free admission, followed by an afternoon and evening session with two or three games with paid admission.

Those who buy a silver ticket will be able to attend all four evening sessions.

From October 14 to 16 golden tickets are needed for the knock-out tournament.

"We are really looking forward to hosting the World Championship next year and creating a safe and fun fan experience is a high priority for the organising team," said event director Torben Nygaard.

"For the teams competing, there is no better feeling than playing in front of happy fans, and we hope to once again see many Danes as well as travelling supporters in Spektrum."

Wheelchair users and others needing personal attendance can buy a ticket and bring someone to assist them for free.

Britain are the reigning Paralympic champions in wheelchair rugby ©Getty Images

World Wheelchair Rugby President Richard Allcroft said it was time to build on the momentum of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where Britain won the gold medal.

"I was so pleased to see that Denmark were interested in hosting the 2022 World Championship," Allcroft said.

"In particular, returning to the city of Vejle.

"The Danish people and the city welcomed us in 2019 for the European Championship and I remember the spectators enjoying our sport and making plenty of noise.

"We are now World Wheelchair Rugby, and our new brand has been received well.

"We feel this reflects our sport in a more positive and vibrant way.

"The focus has just been on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, but if you want more wheelchair rugby then join us in Denmark in October 2022.

"Of course, we are still working through the challenges of a pandemic, and we have every confidence that the 2022 World Championship will take place in a safe environment."

Japan won the 2018 edition of the World Championship by a single point over Australia, with the final ending 62-61.

The 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship is scheduled to take place from October 10 to 16 next year.