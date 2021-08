IWRF changes names to World Wheelchair Rugby to celebrate 45 years

The International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) is celebrating 45 years of the sport by rebranding as World Wheelchair Rugby (WWR), making this switch during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here.

WWR has also unveiled a new logo, which features a black background, with the initials "WWR" and "World Wheelchair Rugby" underneath, both in orange.

The change has been accompanied by a 90-second video titled "Here to Win".

It features two-times wheelchair rugby Paralympian Zak Madell, who helped Canada win its first gold medal at the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto.

He was also part of the squad that won silver at London 2012.

Madell was chosen for the campaign due to his "fierce competitiveness and determination", according to marketing agency Cossette, who worked on the project.

The video, intended to create excitement during the Games, ends with the message "we're not here to inspire, we're here to win".

Developed in Canada in 1976, wheelchair rugby was first included on the Paralympic programme at Sydney 2000 and now has more than 30 countries actively competing in the sport.

World Wheelchair Rugby was formed as a section of the International Stoke Mandeville Wheelchair Sports Federation in 1993, better known under its current name, the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation.

In 2010, it became its own independent governing body as the IWRF, before changing to the WWR name.

Wheelchair rugby is scheduled to end on Sunday (August 29) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.