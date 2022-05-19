Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (AIMS) President Stephan Fox has hailed the organisation’s "very strong" ties with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after six of its members gained full recognition.

Last year saw the International Sambo Federation, World Lacrosse, World Association of Kickboxing Organisations, International Federation of Muaythai Associations, International Federation Icestocksport and International Cheer Union secure full IOC recognition.

The decision was made at the IOC Session in Japanese capital Tokyo in July last year and Fox believes the move spoke volumes of the AIMS' relationship with the IOC.

"We work very closely together," Fox told insidethegames.

"AIMS is the entry point into the world of sport.

"To get into AIMS you have to fulfil a certain criteria that takes time and from there you take the elevator to apply for IOC recognition.

"Over the years, the IOC and AIMS have really drawn together into a working relationship to make sure it is properly balanced.

"The fact we got six [members] recognised in one go really speaks [volumes] for this relationship."

Sambo is among six AIMS members that gained full recognition from the IOC last year ©FIAS

The AIMS was awarded full recognition from the IOC in January 2020 after earning provisional status in 2015 by the IOC Executive Board.

Fox was speaking after the organisation’s virtual General Assembly which was held on Tuesday (May 17).

A total of 20 AIMS members and 10 observers attended the meeting where Fox congratulated attendees for showing "solidarity, unity and flexibility in these challenging times".

Fox also praised the "down to earth approach" of Ivo Ferriani, the head of the Global Association of International Sports Federations, in supporting AIMS members.

Benjamin Cohen, director general of the International Testing Agency, also gave a presentation at the General Assembly.

The staging of the 2021 United Through Sports (UTS) World Virtual Youth Festival was another topic which came up at the meeting.

Julia Govinden, chief executive of UTA, thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the event which saw more than 50,000 youngsters participate along with 200,000 in the educational conferences and workshops.

Other agenda items that were approved at the meeting included the AIMS' working groups and financial reports.