GAISF to present "different options" on future at General Assembly

The future of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) is set to be discussed when the organisation holds its virtual General Assembly tomorrow.

Stephan Fox, GAISF vice-president and multi-sport games chairman, told insidethegames that he expects "different options" on the future of the organisation to be presented at the meeting.

Ivo Ferriani, an International Olympic Committee Executive Board member and GAISF President, had previously confirmed plans to table a motion to dissolve the umbrella body at the General Assembly.

But a vote on the planned dissolution now looks set to be delayed with Ferriani due to address GAISF members about the situation facing the organisation.

"There are different options on the table for the future of GAISF and those options are not clear to everybody yet," said Fox, who is also head of the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (AIMS).

"Tomorrow, Ivo will hopefully put everything on the table."

AIMS President Stephan Fox is planning to hold a meeting with members after the GAISF General Assembly ©Getty Images

The AIMS held its own General Assembly on Tuesday (May 17) where Fox told informed members that they planned to stage a further meeting following the outcome of the GAISF General Assembly.

"We will talk about different options on the future of GAISF [tomorrow] and then I would like to analyse these with my members in case they have more questions or any misunderstanding," said Fox.

AIMS covers 20 federations, including sports such as darts, practical shooting, sepaktakraw and soft tennis.

Their votes could be crucial in any effort to thwart an initiative portrayed in some circles as yet another attempted power grab by the International Olympic Committee.

Dissolution would require a two-thirds majority of GAISF’s 97 full members, meaning it would take 33 votes to block it in the event of a 100 per cent turnout.

The GAISF General Assembly was originally due to be held in Russian city Yekaterinburg only to be cancelled and moved online in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There has been growing criticism of the idea of shutting down GAISF with the International Life Saving Federation describing the possible move as "morally reprehensible".

Patrick Nally, President of the International Federation of Match Poker, also claimed the proposed dissolution would be "nothing but detrimental" to sport.