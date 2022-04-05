Exclusive: GAISF dissolution update on agenda of May 17 AIMS General Assembly

The Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (AIMS) is to hold a virtual General Assembly on May 17.

The crowded 31-point agenda includes presentations by both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and global anti-doping authorities.

Item 13 - "Update on dissolution of Global Association of International Sports Federations reshaping and future of SportAccord" - suggests that the push to disband the GAISF, umbrella body of the International Sports Federation (IF) Movement founded in 1967, first disclosed by insidethegames last November, may be pressing ahead.

This would be in spite of the cancellation of this year’s SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit.

This was to have been held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, best known as the place where Tsar Nicholas II and other members of the Romanov family were killed, between May 15 and 20.

However, the summit was cancelled on February 25, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stephan Fox was re-elected unopposed as President of the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport during the organisation's virtual General Assembly in November last year ©Getty Images

A Statutory General Assembly of GAISF, at which the body’s own dissolution was to have been on the agenda, had been scheduled for Yekaterinburg on May 20.

It remains to be seen if this will now be staged virtually.

AIMS covers 20 federations, including sports such as darts, practical shooting, sepaktakraw and soft tennis.

Their votes could be crucial in any effort to thwart an initiative portrayed in some circles as yet another attempted IOC power grab.

Dissolution would require a two-thirds majority of GAISF’s 97 full members, meaning it would take 33 votes to block it in the event of a 100 per cent turnout.

Another virtual AIMS General Assembly last November brought the unopposed re-election as President of Stephan Fox, German general secretary of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations.

Fox has been President since 2015.