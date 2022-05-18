Brothers Nathan and Josh Katz have targeted Commonwealth Games judo gold medals on the same day after they were named in Australia’s squad of 12 for Birmingham 2022.

They both competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and moved from their homes in Sydney to Melbourne this year to prepare for the Games.

Josh is due to compete in the under-60 kilograms category at Birmingham 2022, while Nathan will take part in the under-66kg.

"The goal is to win two gold medals for Australia on the same day of the Commonwealth Games," Josh Katz said.

"Unlike Nathan, I failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the setback provided me with a huge motivating force to push forward into the next cycle and I’ve been able to bounce back in 2022 with the best run of international results of my career."

The pair practice under the watchful eye of father Rob.

Their mother Kerrye competed in the women’s judo demonstration event at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

Brothers Nathan and Josh Katz competed together at Rio 2016 and are set to do so again at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"Judo Australia has nominated an exciting group filled with potential and talent and we look forward to judo returning to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since Glasgow 2014," Combat Institute of Australia chief executive Alex Vallentine said.

Katharina Haecker and Jake Bensted are set to become the first Australian judokas to compete in more than one Commonwealth Games.

Benstead won the under-73kg bronze medal at Glasgow 2014.

Haecker just missed out on a medal in the half middleweight(63 kg) at the same Games.

"It is incredible to be heading to my second Commonwealth Games, and it is an honour to make history with Jake today," Haecker said.

Haecker was born in Hamburg, but finally moved to Australia full-time last year.

"I'm proud of my German and Australian heritage, but Australia believed in me and gave me the chance to become the athlete that I am today," she said.

"I'm extremely grateful for that and wouldn't want to represent any other country."

German born Katarina Haecker has thanked Australian judo for "making me the athlete I am today" ©Getty Images

The squad also includes Serbian-born Uros Nikolic, winner of a silver medal for Australia at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

Kayhan Ozcicek-Takagi was born in Sydney, but grew up in Japan and has taken out Australian citizenship, so he is set to make his debut at Birmingham 2022.

He joined up with Birmingham 2022 team-mates Haecker, Aoife Coughlan, Tinka Easton and Josh Katz, as they won mixed team bronze at the Pan American-Oceania championships in Lima last month.

"Our Judo Australia stars have had an incredible start to 2022 winning medals at world judo events, most recently bringing home the bronze in the mixed team event in Peru," Australia Chef de Mission Petria Thomas said.

Australians have won 18 judo medals on the three previous occasions the sport has been included in the Games, but their only two gold medals came at Manchester 2002, the last time the Games were held in England.