The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) has sent recovery equipment including ice baths and specialised compression devices to the English city of Birmingham for use by the country's athletes at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The equipment totals more than 350 kilograms and is expected to arrive in late June, with the Games scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.

AIS staff plan to establish a headquarters at the University of Birmingham.

Steph Shell, the AIS' rest hub senior advisor, is set to lead Australia's recovery team at Birmingham 2022, and explained the importance of the programme.

"We need to pack for all the possible contingencies," Shell said.

"For some sports we might be able to have a one-stop shop with ice baths, compression and nutrition in the one location, but for others they may need to be spread out over five or six possible sites at the competition or accommodation settings.

"In a Games context, where athletes need to back-up performances in a short timeframe, the recovery process is an essential element of planning and preparation.

"Our recovery efforts help reduce soreness, enhance physical and psychological recovery, reduce thermal strain by decreasing core body temperature, which can be particularly important for some of our Para athletes, and enhance readiness to perform."

Birmingham is due to host the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 ©Birmingham City Council

Shell has worked with national governing bodies Volleyball Australia and Diving Australia to develop their recovery plans, and insisted that the AIS would similarly collaborate with other sports.

"Part of the role involves educating and up-skilling sports in preparing their recovery set ups, equipment, procedures and best practice guidelines on how to ensure peak athlete performance," she said.

"With diving we have been working on educating their athletes on recovery, sleep and travel.

"Between now and their departure for the Games we will work on travel and encourage jet lag adaptation schedules around light avoidance and light seeking times.

"There’s considerable work to be done in the lead up to the Games, and then again when we are on the ground, so we can best support our athletes through the recovery process."

Australia topped the medals table at seven of the last eight editions of the Commonwealth Games, including at home event Gold Coast 2018.

It is also due to stage the next edition in Victoria in 2026.