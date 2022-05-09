Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Cole is set to seek her first Commonwealth Games title at Birmingham 2022, having been named in Australia's 27-strong Para swimming team.

Cole claimed women's S9 100 metres freestyle and backstroke golds at London 2012, and helped her country to victory in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley.

She then defended the individual backstroke and freestyle relay titles at Rio 2016.

In total, Cole has won 17 Paralympic medals, including a women's 4x100m freestyle 34 points relay silver and 4x100m medley 34 points relay bronze at Tokyo 2020.

At the Commonwealth Games, she took bronze in the women's S9 100m freestyle and butterfly at Delhi 2010, then a silver in the S9 100m backstroke and bronze in the S9 100m freestyle at her home event at Gold Coast 2018.

Birmingham 2022 is set to be a career swansong for the 30-year-old.

"Obviously I’m going there to try and win," Cole said.

"I’m not going to be disappointed in myself as an athlete if I don’t - I’ve achieved a lot in my 17 years on the Australian swim team.

"But the one thing that is missing is the Commonwealth Games gold medal.

"I don’t really like swimming fast, I like swimming long and slow, but I’m going to have to learn how to move my arms around and scurry on.

"We’ve seen Para sport come such a long way over the last 10 to 12 years and huge credit goes to the Commonwealth Games - it’s one of the only events in the world where we have an integrated programme, so I do have a lot to thank the Commonwealth Games for and that’s the reason why I want to retire at the Commonwealth Games."

Lakeisha Patterson has also been named in the Australian squad and is set to defend her S8 50m freestyle and S9 100m freestyle Commonwealth Games titles, with Matthew Levy entering Birmingham 2022 as the defending men's S7 50m freestyle champion.

Patterson has won six Paralympic Games medals and is the reigning women's S9 400m freestyle champion, while Levy won his third gold at the Games at Tokyo 2020 in the men's 4x100m freestyle 34 points relay.

Swimming and Para swimming events at the Commonwealth Games are due to be held at the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre ©Birmingham 2022

Blake Cochrane is set to become Australia's first Para swimmer to feature at four Commonwealth Games, although is still seeking his first gold medal having previously taken one silver and three bronze.

Treble Tokyo 2020 gold medallist William Martin is due to appear at his first Commonwealth Games.

Timothy Disken triumphed in the men's S9 100m freestyle and SM8 200m individual medley events at Gold Coast 2018 and has been named in the Australian team, alongside reigning S9 100m backstroke champion Brenden Hall.

Emily Beecroft, Jasmine Greenwood, Kirralee Hayes, Ella Jones, Jenna Jones, Jade Lucy, Ashleigh McConnell, Madeleine McTernan, Keira Stephens, Isabella Vincent, Timothy Hodge, Braedan Jason, Joel Mundie, Col Pearse, Alex Saffy, Katja Dedekind, Liam Schluter, Oscar Stubbs, Jacob Templeton and Harrison Vig complete the line-up.

Australia's able-bodied swimming squad is due to be announced after the Australian Swimming Championships from May 18 to 22.

The 54 swimming and Para swimming events at Birmingham 2022 are scheduled for July 29 to August 3 at the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre.