Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar are aiming to turn silver into gold after being named Australia’s women's beach volleyball team for the Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

The pair have been selected alongside reigning Commonwealth Games champion Chris McHugh who teams up with debutant Paul Burnett.

McHugh claimed men’s gold when partnering the now-retired Damien Schumann at Gold Coast 2018.

Clancy and Artacho del Solar fell agonisingly short of completing a golden double for Australia on home sand as they lost to Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan in the women’s final four years ago.

Since then, the Australian duo have secured silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and performed well on the World Beach Pro Tour this season.

Clancy says they will now head to Birmingham in July seeking redemption.

"I’m grateful for another chance to wear the green and gold, and to represent my people," Clancy said.

"Sport is an incredible place to showcase our beautiful culture, and the Commonwealth Games is no different.

"Mariafe and I really want to turn our silver from the Gold Coast in 2018 into gold.

"I can’t wait to get over there and show the world what we’re made of."

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar claimed silver at both the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Burnett and McHugh put their chemistry to the test at the Asian Beach Volleyball Championships in Thailand last November.

McHugh will now be hoping to retain the men’s title alongside Burnett at Birmingham 2022.

"I’m very excited to be selected on Team Australia for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with Paul," McHugh said.

"Every time we get to represent Australia and pull on the green in gold is so special.

"The gold medal on the Gold Coast was a phenomenal achievement for Damo [Schumann] and myself, and that will stay with us forever.

"But this is a new team, with Paul playing at his first Commonwealth Games, and we have our own goals that we are striving every day to achieve.

"We are going to Birmingham to win every game that we play, compete hard for every point and represent Australia with pride."

Australia Volleyball chief executive Andrew Dee added: "All four athletes are incredible ambassadors for our sport, and I know that they will do us proud on the world stage again this year.

"We had great success at the last Commonwealth Games on home soil in 2018, with Chris winning gold, and Mariafe and Taliqua a silver medal, and I know both teams are looking forward to having the opportunity to fight for personal best results in Birmingham this year."

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competitions at Birmingham 2022 are scheduled to run from July 30 to August 7.