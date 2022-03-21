Microplus to deliver timing and scoring for 2023 Winter World University Games

Microplus has announced that it will be providing timing and scoring at next year’s International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games in Lake Placid.

The Italian company is set to help accurately report the results of all the 12 sports and 86 events taking place at the FISU flagship tournament in the American village.

Organisers of Lake Placid 2023 have spoken of their delight at the news as Microplus is known globally for its work in timing, data processing services, commentator information services and television graphics.

"We were extremely excited to have Microplus a part of this prestigious and important event," said Rick Patzke , head of sport for Lake Placid 2023.

"They’ve proven to be an excellent partner in providing professional results, timing and scoring services which are at the core of any major sporting event.

"Their ability to generate the necessary results using their own systems and personnel is a major plus."

Around 1,600 athletes from 50 nations and 600 universities are set to compete at Lake Placid 2023, scheduled to be held from January 12 to 22 next year.

Microplus has been providing timing and scoring at the FISU World University Championship Speed Skating in Lake Placid ©Microplus

Competition will be held in figure skating, ice hockey, Alpine skiing, curling, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle, Nordic combined, short track speedskating, ski jumping, snowboard and speedskating.

"We are very honoured to provide our services for this important international FISU event held in the USA," said Mauro Cedrani, chief executive of Microplus.

Microplus spent last week in the Adirondack community providing timing, scoring and results for the FISU World University Championship Speed Skating in Lake Placid.

The test event was the first major international speed skating race held in Lake Placid and the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval since the 1991 World Speed Skating Match.

A total of 50 athletes from Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, The Netherlands, Norway and the US battled it out for 13 titles.

"We’re excited that Microplus will provide their quality and world-class services for these [Winter World University] Games," added Ashley Walden, chief executive of the Adirondack Sports Council.

"Their cutting-edge technology, innovations and long-standing service is unparalleled."

It will be the second time Lake Placid has staged the FISU World University Games having last played host to the event in 1972.

Lake Placid has also hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 1932 and 1980.